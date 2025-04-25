Rizzle Kicks on performance prep, sporting chances and their top 5 non-fiction books to read right now

Rizzle Kicks finally made their much anticipated comeback last year, after taking a break from making music to work on themselves and figure some stuff out.

Now the dynamic duo, Jordan Stephens and Harley Sylvester, are performing at the upcoming Half Time Show presented by O2 during the Red Roses v France in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations fixture on Saturday 26 April 2025.

Tickets to catch the performance and support England are still available on the website if you would like to grab one for yourself.

The game will be played at the Allianz Stadium, which has a capacity of 82,000 people — a testament to just how much women’s rugby has grown in recent years.

We were fortunate enough to have a chat with Jordan and Harley before their big gig, where we spoke about everything from preparing for a momentous occasion like this to why women’s sport is so important.

We also got their picks for 5 non-fiction books you need to read right now, for those among us with an inquisitive mind...





Shortlist: How did the opportunity come up to perform at the Allianz Stadium for the half-time show?

Jordan Stephens: We just got asked! I gotta be honest with you, we just got asked!

Harley Sylvester: I think a lot of our themes around our recent album are around competition, and I think that might have been a reason why.

JS: We’re sporty fellows!

HS: Yeah, we’re big sporty guys.

JS: We also did an NFL half-time show, so we’re just basically trying to conquer all ball-handling sports.

SL: How did it feel to be asked to perform at an event like this?

HS: Women’s Rugby is on such an amazing trajectory at the moment, and we were just buzzing to be asked to be a part of it. I think it was a no-brainer to be honest.

JS: It’s a cool stadium [the Allianz Stadium].

HS: Yeah, it’s an amazing stadium, it’s just something we’re really happy and proud to be a part of.

SL: For a half-time show, can you talk about how you curate what to play and figure out what’s most appropriate to perform?

JS: We just kinda play the most popular songs really. It’s not the Super Bowl half-time show where we can we can stick in some kind of political message or anything. Ultimately, we’re there to give people a brief moment of fun whilst they take some respite from what is undoubtedly going to be an intense game. Ya know, we know what we’re doing, just gonna play our hits and one new song because we love it and then keep it moving. Watch the game.

HS: It is nice being able to test ourselves in unique situations, performance situations, as well. We’re used to being able to perform to a crowd of our fans, and we’re aware that most of people there are going to watch the rugby, so its a nice challenge for us to maybe go in and gain some new fans, play to a crowd who wouldn’t necessarily come to see us live at any point before. We like challenges, and we want to bring some joy and love to those in attendance.

SL: Was part of the decision as well to be a part of the growth of women's sports?

JS: Yes, yeah. Definitely, it’s really, really cool. I love that about the UK right now. Weirdly, I was chatting to someone about this the other day, and it’s probably my favourite aspects of sporting evolution right now, the more people involved and engaged in all sport, men or women, the better. I’m actually a bit afraid of how much sport people will be able to watch in a week as things continue to grow.

SL: You mentioned you won’t necessarily be performing for your fans, does that change the preparation or mindset at all?

HS: Not necessarily. You know what? I feel like I’m less nervous for it. You’d probably expect us to be more nervous, because we’re playing to an unexpected crowd but, for me, I feel more in a position where I’m ready to change people’s opinions or give people an experience they weren’t necessarily expecting.

People who usually come to our shows are fans; those are the shows I get more nervous doing. A show like this, I feel a lot more confident that I can win over some people and gain some new fans. I always say, I think you have to be a miserable person to watch a Rizzle Kicks gig and not have fun. Even if you’re not into our music, I think you would struggle to watch us perform and not enjoy it.

SL: In terms of how you prepared for shows in the past, before your break, do you follow a different process now?

JS: Just drink a cup of tea and try to relax. I mean, when we were teenagers, we’d probably be half cut, which isn’t the best idea. Both of us are now sober, so it’s more about staying calm, being around people we love, having a few mates with us and try to chill. Be tranquil.

HS: There was a realisation that we wanted to treat performances and ensure we’re giving the best show possible. People pay to see their favourite artists, so we want to make sure we give them that and are in the best shape possible. It means we’ve got to be healthy, eat clean, and drink clean. It’s extremely important to prepare well so we don’t let people down or disappoint them.

5 Non-fiction books you have to read according to Rizzle Kicks

As part of our chat and sit down with Rizzle Kicks, we also asked them for a cheeky Shortlist of their favourite non-fiction books that everyone has to read, which naturally included a shameless plug from Jordan regarding his book that released last August.

It was a quick list, but we’ve got them all below, along with a description for each one in case it takes your fancy...

1. Love in Exile by Shone Faye

Love in Exile is incredibly new, only releasing in February of this year, and the official description from Penguin reads:

“Shon Faye grew up quietly obsessed with the feeling that love was not for her. Not just romantic love: the secret fear of her own unworthiness penetrated every aspect and corner of her life. It was a fear that would erupt in destructive, counterfeit versions of the real love she craved: addictions and short-lived romances that were either euphoric and fantastical, or excruciatingly painful and unhinged, often both.

"Faye’s experience of the world as a trans woman, who grew up visibly queer, exacerbated her fears. But, as she confronted her damaging ideas about love and lovelessness, she came to realise that this sense of exclusion is symptomatic of a much larger problem in our culture.”

Buy here | £15.99.

2. Avoidance, Drugs, Heartbreak and Dogs by Jordan Stephens

The book written by half of Rizzle Kicks is all about what it means to be a modern man and the description reads:

“Diagnosed twice with ADHD, Jordan Stephens found his teens and twenties a whirl of career success and nurturing friendships but also a brutal pattern of self-harm, hedonism, destructive coping mechanisms and heartbreak. When he tried to live up to his own damaged expectations and his world exploded, he stepped away from his previous existence completely and allowed himself to explore the pain he'd repressed his entire life.”

Buy here | £10.99

3. The Bridge by Donna Lancaster

The Bridge is a nine-step plan that helps to heal trauma and self-acceptance. Here is the full description:

“Every single one of us is living with the aftershocks of heartbreak. Whether it's the sting of not fitting in at school or the pain of witnessing our parents' divorce, the end of our own marriage or the death of a loved one, to be human is to bear the wounds of all our losses and setbacks.”

Buy here | £9.99

4. Scattered Minds by Gabor Maté

Dr Gabor Maté is a Canadian physician, and his book, Scattered Minds, challenges what we think we know about attention deficit disorder. Here’s the description:

“Scattered Minds explodes the myth of attention deficit disorder as genetically based – and offers real hope and advice for children and adults who live with the condition.

“Gabor Maté is a revered physician who specialises in neurology, psychiatry and psychology – and himself has ADD. With wisdom gained through years of medical practice and research, Scattered Minds is a must-read for parents – and for anyone interested in how experiences in infancy shape the biology and psychology of the human brain.”

Buy here| £9.42

5. The Man Who Couldn’t Stop by David Adam

The rest of the books on this list were suggested by Jordan, with Harley stating he isn’t much of a reader anymore, but this was the book he called out for to feature on the list. The book is an in-depth look at OCD and the intrusive thoughts that come with it.

The description for the book reads as:

“David Adam--an editor at Nature and an accomplished science writer--has suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder for twenty years, and The Man Who Couldn't Stop is his unflinchingly honest attempt to understand the condition and his experiences. In this riveting and intimate blend of science, history, and memoir, Adam explores the weird thoughts that exist within every mind and explains how they drive millions of us toward obsession and compulsion.”

Buy here | £9.99