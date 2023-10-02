Wes Anderson has released four Roald Dahl Netflix shorts and they are incredible

We were a little disappointed when Netflix revealed it was teaming up with Wes Anderson to create some Roald Dahl movies. Not because of the collaboration - after watching Fantastic Mr Fox, there's no one better to adapt the late children's author's work. But because he was just doing a short film, an adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

We wanted full-fat Anderson, not just one short! Then came the surprise reveal that he hadn't just made one short Roald Dahl adaptation, but four of them! And the even better news that they were being released daily, so not much time to wait between them.

And if you are only just finding out about this now, then we have some fantastic news for you: all four of the short films are available to watch now.

They are as follows:

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a 39-minute tale (the longest of the bunch) about Henry, a person who tries to train himself to win at cards by seeing 'without his eye', a fantastical trick he had read about from a doctor who witnessed someone do this himself.

Image Credit: Netflix

The Swan, a 17-minute short about a young boy named Peter Watson who is being bullied. When the bullies get themselves a deadly weapon, he looks to outsmart them.

The Rat Catcher, about a rat catcher who goes to extreme lengths to get rid of vermin.

Image Credit: Netflix

Poison, about Harry Pope who believes there is a snake in his bed and enlists the help of someone to get rid of it.

They are all wonderful stories, which are brought to vivid life, thanks to Anderson's unique colour palette and idiosyncratic direction.

The shorts aren't, er, short of stars either. The likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley are superb, with the actors appearing in a number of the shorts.

This is just the start of Netflix's Roald Dahl odyssey, with a movie prequel of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory coming out at the end of the year, Wonka which stars Timothée Chalamet as the cunning chocolate maker, as well as many more stories in the works.