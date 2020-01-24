Three revealed as the new Chelsea shirt sponsor as Yokohama Tyre sponsorship ends

Chelsea has revealed that it has a brand-new shirt sponsor, after its deal with Yokohama Tyres expired, and it's UK telecoms giant Three that has been revealed as its new sponsor.

In a deal that will confuse the hell out of Chelsea's current number 3 Marcus Alonzo, Three has revealed that it will be taking over shirt sponsorship for the 2020/21 season, noting: “Mobile technology has revolutionised the way football clubs and supporters interact with each other which makes Chelsea FC and Three such natural partners."

Alongside the shirt sponsorship, Three has promised to make Stamford 5G-ready, which means fans will be able to get their tweets and selfies about the games they watch out in super-quick time.

It's not known how much Three has paid for the deal, but Chelsea is (obviously) very happy, saying that it will bring the club into the modern digital age.

“With Three, we have found a partner, who share our passion for innovation and we are delighted to have them on board and on our shirts," said Chelsea Football Club chief executive Guy Laurence.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the league (their new sponsors will be hoping they can up that by one, we reckon), with Chelsea veteran Frank Lampard currently managing them.

We haven't seen what the new shirt looks like yet but you can check our the best Premier League football shirts of all time to get you in the mood.

