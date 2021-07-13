This TAG Heuer x Super Mario collaboration is the stuff of gaming dreams

Tag Heuer has revealed its fun side with its latest collaboration - a TAG Heuer x Super Mario smartwatch.

Taking the iconic video game character and embedding it into the watch's wellness tracking capabilities - as well as the watch's design - Tag Heuer has teamed up with Nintendo to offer "a fun new way to get more active, feeling the thrill of achieving goals throughout the day".

Teased initially on Instagram, the new watch is a limited edition version of its TAG Heuer Connected, complete with a new strap and case - both in the iconic Mario red - and some nice flourishes in the design, including three Mario symbols on the bezel and an engraved M on the buckle of the strap and the crown.

It's the animations that will bring out the Mario fan in you, though. Tag Heuer has created three new watch faces: a 1985 version of Super Mario Bros, one that uses Super Mario’s iconic red and blue colours, and a more classic one with subtle touches of Super Mario’s red cap.

When it comes to the fitness side of things, you get all-new Mario animations. According to Tag Heuer, "The animations are based on the gamification rewards system: Mario greets you with a welcoming salute in the morning and as the day progresses and you rack up your step count, you unlock rewards at each stage of your daily target – 25%, 50%, 75% and 100% – a different animation plays out on the dial."

The include, Mario growing after eating a mushroom, heading down a pipe and turning invincible.

There are a number of other Mario features embedded in the watch, too, with Tag Heuer promising some nice surprises.

The TAG Heuer x Super Mario smartwatch is limited edition, with 2,000 watches available only in selected TAG Heuer boutiques and at Tag Heuer's official site as of 15 July - you can register your interest now. Price wise, it's thought the watch will cost £1,800 / $2,150.