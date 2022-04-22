This LEGO Star Wars Landspeeder has gone to the top of our wantlist

Ah, LEGO. Once again you make something that means we need to have another conversation with our Bank Manager. This time around it's this rather-brilliant LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder set.

It is the latest in the LEGO Ultimate Collector Series (UCS), which so far contains a Millennium Falcon, the A-Wing, the Republic Gunship, and an AT-AT.

The Landspeeder is a fantastically faithful recreation of Luke’s battered vehicle, made from some 1,890 pieces of LEGO.

Given the Millennium Falcon is available for upwards of £600/$600, and the AT-AT is £749.99, $799, the good news is that this one is a far-more reasonable £174.99/$199.99.

For that money you get a Landspeeder that's some 49cm long - features include the familiar two-seater cockpit, the turbine engine without a cover, the curved cockpit windscreen - plus two mini figures, an exclusive C-3PO minifigure (with 2K moulded legs and a side print) and Luke minifigure. Oh, and a tiny little lightsaber.

Speaking about the new LEGO Star Wars set, its designer César Carvalhosa Soares says: “It’s been an amazing adventure creating Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder in LEGO brick form. It is such an iconic vehicle in the Star Wars saga.

"We’ve ensured no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches. The finished product makes an incredible display and is the perfect addition to the UCS collection.”

LEGO VIPs will be able to get their hands on the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder from 1 May, everyone else will be able to buy it from... May the 4th.

We see what you did there.

