The trailer for Edgar Wright's The Running Man *just* dropped

To all those who have been waiting, Glen Powell is back on our screens - and he's running.

Based on the Stephen King's 1982 novel of the same name, and is technically a remake of the 1987 film. The film which is set to release on 7th November 2025 has finally dropped the full length trailer.

The film follows Glen Powell in the lead role as Ben Richards, a husband and father of one who is struggling financially. In a bid to turn his family's fortune around, he enters in the reality game showThe Running Man, in which contestants win money by evading a team of hitmen sent to kill them.

Josh Brolin stars as Dan Killian, the show's producer, Jayme Lawson as Shelia, Ben's wife, Lee Pace as a hunter, Michael Cera as Bradley Throckmorton (a rebel who aids Ben), and Colman Domingo as Bobby Thompson as the host of The Running Man show.

Edgar Wright is directing, and he definitely manifested this gig at least a little, after he posted on Twitter his wish to work on a remake of the 1987 film. In February 2021, Paramount Pictures announced a film based on the novel was in development.

Wright was attached to direct the film, having developed a story with Michael Bacall, who would be writing the screenplay. According to the makers, this new adaptation will not be a direct remake of the original film and instead be "much more faithful" to the book.

Filming began in the United Kingdom on November 4, 2024, even shooting some of the actions sequences at Wembley Stadium. Filming wrapped on March 28, 2025. The film was originally scheduled for release on November 21, 2025, but moved back to 7th November, alongside Predator: Badlands.