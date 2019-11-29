This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
This £99 Xbox One S deal is back but you have to hurry

Under £100 for an Xbox One S, with games

Andrew Williams

Get your touchpad finger ready for this Black Friday deal as it won't last long. You can currently get an Xbox One S with games for just £99.00.

Other retailers sell this similar Xbox bundles for around £130, but Yoltso on eBay offers it for under £100. And it's selling fast: more than 800 within a hour at our last check.

UPDATE:After shifting 3000 consoles, this deal is now sold out but we'll be keeping an eye out in case it returns. Head to our best Xbox One Black Friday deals page for other deals on console bundles.

You get the All-Digital version of the Xbox One S, which cuts out the disc drive to lower costs. But this is no miserly bundle in other respects.

It includes a pad, of course, worth around £50 on its own, and three top games. These are Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3. Three games, three genres and stacks of hours of entertainment.

This deal won't last long, as it's one of Black Friday's true red hot picks. So don't hang around.

Only £99!
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB (Disc-less edition) w 3 games
£99
This is an amazing deal for an XBox One S - discless edition - that includes three pre-loaded games: Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3. We reckon this might be the best X-Box One S deal you'll see all Black Friday, so grab it while you can.
View now at eBay

