Mad Doom limited edition set includes a box... that plays Doom

Few games are quite as iconic as Doom and Doom II. The series was considered by many to be groundbreaking at the time and paved the way for plenty of the games we play and love today. If you’re a fan—not just a bit of a fan but a mega fan—then Limited Run Games has the collector’s edition for you.

The Will It Run Edition includes the first two Doom games in a package that will certainly send fans into a frenzy. The kicker is that it's incredibly limited, with only 666 bundles available to the public. You’re going to need to drop a decent amount of change because it will also cost $666.66.

Despite being on the dear side, it is undoubtedly a collector’s dream and made for a specific group of people. Even if you’re not a massive Doom head, there’s a lot on offer here to admire from afar, enjoy or generally think is amusing, thanks to the box that plays the original Doom – a charming nod to Doom’s history of being playable on everything from vapes to treadmills with multiple social media accounts and Reddit pages dedicated to the phenomena.

What’s in the box

The collection includes quite a few extra goodies for enthusiasts and fans of the series, with everything on offer listed below:

Doom + Doom II Game*

Box that Plays Doom

Two Piece Big Box

Cassette Tape Soundtrack Set with Slipcase Includes Base Soundtrack and complete IDFKR Soundtrack

Floating Cacodemon - on Magnetic Base 3’ Cacodemon with 5’ Base

Handheld Cacodemon - Plays DOOM

Trading Card Pack contains five random cards

Certificate of Authenticity

The games themselves have also had a bit of a facelift with new content added to the now 30-year-old franchise, including a new deathmatch pack that adds 25 maps – this version of the games is the most definitive and has been extensively enhanced.

Luckily, if you don’t have a spare $666 lying around, you can still pick up the enhanced edition of the games for a considerably cheaper price of $29.99 or the Big Box Edition, which still has plenty of goodies for fans, isn’t limited and costs $99.99.

The new Doom and Doom II collection will arrive on the 18th April at 3pm UK time. It is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series, PlayStation, and PC. However, it is incredibly limited, so make sure you set a reminder if you’re planning on picking one up.