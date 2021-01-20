This Boys: S3 storyline is set to be the most NSFW yet

One of Prime Video's big breakout hits is The Boys - and it's bloody filthy. The comic-book adaptation gets a lot of things right about Garth Ennis' source material and that includes as much swearing, nudity and gore it can get away with without falling foul of the censors.

A new episode of the show has just been teased and, well, if it follows what happens in the comic book series then we are in for a NSFW delight.

Teased on Twitter, showrunner Eric Krippe put out a post that shows off the first page of a script titled Herogasm.

Those who have read the comic books will know that this is absolute filth in the comics, a superhero orgy of drugs and sex on an island - all happening when The Boys (and girls) should be out saving lives and the like.

This particular episode is being written by Jessica Chou (Wu Assassins), who said on Twitter about the news: "Was an honor to write this ep and work with @therealKripke and the other amazing #TheBoys writers to craft this glorious madness!"

Every episode of The Boys is a delight and while it cuts close to the bone, it isn't just gratuitous in what it shows - everything has a reason. Yes, even that shot of 'you know who' pleasing himself over the cityscape of New York.

Season 3 is being written now, so we hope to see it in late 2021.

The show is one of the best Amazon Prime series around and while we love it, Karl Urban's accent in it has landed him a place in our best worst accents guide.