These watches are a must have for Deadpool & Wolverine fans

Excited for Deadpool & Wolverine? Us too. There are now official watch tie-ins from Casio, the OG king of digital watches.

Your first reaction might be that these watches don’t wear their Deadpool and Wolverine theme quite proudly enough. But that also means they won’t look silly once the film is just a box office memory.

Casio has teamed-up with Marvel to make a couple of special editions of the G-SHOCK GM-B2100 Series watch. The Wolverine one has yellow font and analogue watch arms. The Deadpool one, you guessed it, switches the yellow for red.

There are some slight differences in the parts that get those colour highlights, but we’re not looking at any engraved superhero heads here.

The £129 Casio G-SHOCK GM-B2100 is a pretty neat watch in its own right too.



It has 20ATM water resistance, glow in the dark neobrite hands, and a digital display as well as the analogue clock.

On the techier side, the Casio G-SHOCK GM-B2100 has a solar-charging watch face, while the battery itself is rated for up to 18 months of use when out of sunlight.

There’s Bluetooth connectivity as well. This isn’t used to stream music or connect to headphones. It lets the watch check it is displaying the right time, and will even change the time as you head to countries in a different time zone. And it powers the Find my Phone feature.

For the full whack of Deadpool & Wolverine theme’ing, these watches come with “limited edition” packaging if bought direct from G-shock too.

There’s no official word of the watches themselves being particularly limited, but we can’t imagine these will stay on sale anywhere near as long as the standard GM-B2100 designs. And, well, if Deadpool & Wolverine is as big a smash as everyone hopes, these timepieces could have a bit of collector juice.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits cinemas on July 25 in the UK, July 26 in the US, and box office predictions chalk it up as potentially the biggest hit of the year so far. And that’s despite being an R-rated (15 in the UK) film.

Early reports suggested it could reach as high as $239 million on its opening weekend.

It’s going to have a superhero-size struggle on its hands to get anywhere near Inside Out 2’s numbers, mind. That film has become a monster hit, and Pixar’s highest grossing movie ever, with $1.35 billion (and counting) at the time of writing. Deadpool 2 from 2018 netted $785 million in cinemas.