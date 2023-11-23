The ultimate Black Friday deal for beer fans has landed

There's nothing quite like a pint down your local... except for maybe being able to pull one yourself from the comfort of your own home.

This Black Friday, give yourself (or someone you know) the gift of an ice cold pint, thanks to the Perfect Draft beer machine.

A perfectly chilled deal, beer fans are now able to get up to 46% off the pint-pulling device and accompanying beer.

That's a huge saving of nearly £146 of the average bundle!

It's safe to say the convenience of at-home draught beer has seen it become the ultimate alternative to leaving the house come Friday night, with over 45 beer varieties on offer at the click of a mouse.

Prices start from £163 for bundles - which include the draft machine and beer keg of your choice.

We've got our eyes on barrels of Tiny Rebel, the crisp Stella Artois and firm favourite Camden Hells.

Other varieties include Leffe and Goose Island, alongside ciders and real ales, with your selected variety coming in compact 6-litre beer kegs.

Now available to purchase at a slither of the price from the Perfect Draught website, the basic setup can be nabbed for £163.

The pint-sized machines are perfect for your kitchen, at-home office, garden shed, or even your man cave, with beer lasting around 30 days - plenty of time to get your friends around.

Cooled to a perfect 3 degrees, and will keep your beer fresh for 30 days. It is intuitive and straightforward to use and an attractive addition to your home!

Pick up a bargain now before the deal expires on Nov 27 and save a cracking 46% now.