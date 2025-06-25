Move over Espresso Martinis: There’s a new Coffee Beer in town

Coffee beers aren’t exactly new, even though they only sound like a concoction someone would dream up when they’re a few drinks in, and the drinks cupboard / fridge is empty save a few rogue ingredients.

However, there are quite a few Stouts which are coffee based - sort of leaning into that Irish Coffee richness (ish). Think BrewDog’s Mugshot coffee cream ale, Masthead Brewing Co. single origin coffee stout, and the excellently named Chokka Blokka Mocha Stout. Hopping on the train is Overtone Brewing - a Glasgow based brewery who have launched its latest tipple, a New Zealand IPA which has a slight twist, it’s been cold brewed with Colombian coffee.

The brew uses Typica Mejorado beans from Huila in Colombia, and uses eight kilos of ground coffee to bring out that full, deep flavour. And presumably give your system a kick. Apparently, you can expect a peachy sweetness, tropical fruit, and soft coffee depth, all working alongside New Zealand hops.

If you are on the more adventurous side it could be worth exploring some of Overtone's other unusual creations - a Sonder Guava Ice Cream Sour perhaps? Or go more traditional with its Resonator NE Pale Ale.

If you’re looking for a drink that provides a mix of waking you up and putting a bit of pep in your step, maybe it's a flavour combo worth trying out.

The Extraction NZ IPA with coffee is now available directly through Overtone Brewery's website, retailing at £4.50 for a single can - probably a good idea to start small to see if you like it, and then build up to their 6-pack or 12-pack of mixed brews.