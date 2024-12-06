The Marloe Morar 310 is a diver's watch made to last

Marloe Watch Company has released its latest timepiece, the Morar 310.

This diving watched is named for its water resistance rating. It can take depths of 310m, and while it’s the kind of watch we’d wear for its style alone, its diving cred isn’t just there to look nice on the spec sheet.

The Marloe Morar 310 has a helium release valve at 12-o-clock, to allow gases to escape from the casing safety during decompression.

This is a 42mm diameter watch, one whose four colour configurations each bring a distinct visual personality.

Air - Goldking is the most eye-catching, a bright yellow strap and bezel atop a black and white watch face, with some additional yellow accents.

Sea - Tropic is also a stunner, blending a black base with sea green touches throughout. Air - Steel is black with red accents and, for the most traditional appearance, Land - Onyx is black and white, with just a hint of red in the 310 icon on the watch face.

The Marloe Morar 310 has a 316L stainless steel casing a Sapphire crystal and ceramic bezel insert.

Despite the use of premium materials throughout, the Morar does not cost a fortune. It’s £599, regardless of the chosen finish.

There are practical concessions too. The hour markers glow in the dark, just as handy for underwater use as when on land, and the crown guards are designed to be replaceable. Its watch movement also sits in an "iron cage" for additional magnetic resistance.

The Marloe Morar 310 has the style and substance we're after, and is available to order now.

