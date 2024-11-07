Marloe x Ardnamurchan watch and whisky pairing matches dram with timepiece

It’s all too easy to watch time go by when you’re sitting and enjoying your favourite dram — now the master whiskey distillers at Ardnamurchan and the expert horologists at Marloe want to make it even easier.

Pairing a Marloe’s new Glenbeg Blue wrist watch and Ardnamurchan’s 10-year-old Oloroso single cask whisky debut release, the duo are teaming up for a limited edition package that bring the two items together for just 292 sets.

Looking first at the watch, Marloe (independent British watchmakers based near the Chiltern Hills) is making use of a Swiss-made STP1-21 automatic mechanical movement and a sapphire crystal glass with five layers of internal anti-reflective coating for easy readability.

But it’s the nods to the accompanying whiskey that make the Glenbeg Blue extra special – the design includes a copper-plated Ardnamurchan Distillery rotor and colour-matched date wheel, customised ‘persuader’ hour and minute hands and copper valinch second hands, each copper detail referencing the tools of the whiskey maker’s trade. An Oloroso sherry leather strap is another nice detail, matching the cask in the whiskey’s maturation process.

Water resistant at up to 1000 metres, you’ll find a ‘Headland of the Great Seas engraving at 9 o’clock too, with the caseback offering a window into the inner workings of the mechanism.

Over to the liquid, and you’re getting a bottle of Ardnamurchan’s debut 10-year-old Oloroso single cask whisky. Matured in a single Oloroso sherry cask (Ardnmurchan’s 233rd cask, to be precise), it’s a gently sweet whisky, with spice and oak notes accompanying dark fruity flavours.

Collectors can enjoy the liquid and preserve their investment thanks to an accompanying 5cl miniature, while the set is completed by a cask plug cut from Cask 233 itself.

Each watch is also numbered to match its accompanying Ardnamurchan 10-year-old bottle, making for a unique combination for each owner.

You can place a pre-order on the collaboration now at Marloe’s website, with sets costing £849.

Shipping is expected by the end of November, so a perfect Christmas pairing for the watch-and/or-whiskey collector in your life.