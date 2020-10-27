6 Star Wars: The Mandalorian toys that are must buys

Those of you who have been keeping abreast of The Mandalorian hype train will be well aware of Mando Mondays - a time when new The Mandalorian goodies are revealed. While this will be happening all the way up until December, we knew that this week would be a special week as it is the last one before the second season of The Mandalorian.

With the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 landing on Disney Plus 30 October, we were treated with a Star Wars toy bonanza - whether you are looking for vintage-looking toys or an animatronic The Child for your shelf then these goodies are for you.

To help you decide, we have chosen six of our favourites from the latest Mando Mondays launch.

1. Star Wars Retro Collection: Greef Karga

The Star Wars Retro Collection houses Star Wars characters from all of the movies, but it's The Mandalorian figures that we are interested in. They are 3.75-inch figures that have "design and detailing inspired by the original 1970s Star Wars figures," according to Disney. The cool thing here is that the packaging has been given that classic Kenner branding and a weathered look. Our pick is Greef Karga who looks badass in his robe.

The figures will cost £9.99 and are set for a 31 July 2021 release but are available to pre-order now.

2. Star Wars: The Black Series - The Mandalorian and The Child





Available from Smyths Toys and out this year, the The Mandalorian and The Child from the Star Wars: Black Series is one of the most premium figures released. It's a 6-inch-scale figurine that is highly poseable, fully articulate. The pack includes 2 figures (one if The Child) and 9 accessories.

The Mandalorian and The Child will be available for £34.99

3. Star Wars: The Black Series - Speeder Bike Scout Trooper

Another one from The Black Series, this six-inch Speeder Bike Scout Trooper comes with a mini child,vehicle, stand, and three accessories. Again, this is one of the most premium figures so will be available from Amazon for £49.99 from 1 November.

The Speeder Bike Scout Trooper is available to pre-order right now.

4. The Child Animatronic Edition

When we were young, we had to use our imagination if we wanted our toys to come alive but this is 2020 and of course there is an animatronic version of the Child available and it comes complete with its very own 3-in-one pouch. According to its makers, "touching the top of The Child's head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, and more, all while the figure’s head moves up and down, ears move back and forth, and eyes open and close." Fancy.

This one is a Disney Store exclusive and will retails for £84.99.

5. Star Wars: The Vintage Collection - The Mandalorian

Not to be confused with the Retro Collection, the Vintage Collection offers up highly poseable figures with realistic detail and feature premium detail and design. These 3.75-inch figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections and each figure comes with 2 accessories. Our pick is Mando but there are plenty more, including a rather fetching figure of The Armourer.

You can pre-order the Vintage Collection now at Amazon for £14.99. It will be release 31 July 2021.

6. The Mandalorian: Monopoly

Never one to let an opportunity for a tie-in to go by, The Mandalorian: Monopoly set includes a 3.75-inch Retro Collection Remnant StormTrooper and you can buy hideouts, win battles, and earn Imperial credits. The player with the most Imperial credits wins, but if an Imperial enemy gets The Child then the game is over!

This one will be out in 2020 for £54.99 and available from The Disney Store.