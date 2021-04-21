The LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 construction set is a droid dream come true

LEGO and Star Wars has always been a brilliant brick-based partnership but this latest set may well be the best yet.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, LEGO has created the LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 construction set. Comprising 2,314 pieces it is said to be "the most feature-packed LEGO brick version of R2-D2 from the LEGO Group to date".

Not only does the model have variations on the retractable mid-leg, rotating head and a periscope, it also The comes complete with a lightsaber hilt that's hidden in a secret compartment in the head.

It measures 12.5 inches high, 7.5 inches wide and 6 inches deep and you get a Minifigure version of R2-D2 and a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick included in the set.

Speaking about the new bit of LEGO Star Wars kit, Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Creative Lead of LEGO Star Wars at the LEGO Group said: “We have had the pleasure of creating hundreds of Star Wars-inspired models over the past two decades since we first launched LEGO Star Wars sets. As Lucasfilm celebrates their 50th anniversary, it seemed fitting to challenge ourselves and push the limits of what is possible with LEGO bricks by recreating a fan-favourite Star Wars character in great detail like we have never achieved before.

"We are delighted with the result and hope our fans get as much joy out of building the sets as we did designing it.”

We're sure they will, when the set is released 1st May (so close to May 4th!), priced at £179.99. Head to LEGO's official site for more information.

