The Last of Us showrunner drops major season 2 teaser and hints at show's future

The Last of Us became an undisputed hit when HBO dropped the first season of the post-apocalyptic video game adaptation back in 2023.

It's a premise which saw Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller escort the young and rebellious Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) across what remains of North America, dodging zombies left, right and centre.

Now, the series co-creator has teased major news about the forthcoming second series, with showrunner Craig Mazin revealing news to Deadline about follow-up series.

Available to stream in the UK on NOW TV (for those who don't subscribe to Sky), filming for the second series of the hit video game adaptation is currently underway.

Now, the co-creator has revealed that series two will be considerably shorter than its predecessor.

Mazin has revealed The Last of Us Season 2's story will be spread over only seven episodes - two episodes shorter than Season 1,

However, the showrunner has revealed the reduced episode count is a bit to priorities quality over quantity.

Based on the events of the 2020 follow-up game The Last of Us Part II, the forthcoming series once again adapts the events of another Naughty Dog-developed hit video game.

While speaking on the subject of the show's future with co-creator Neil Duckmann, the showrunner also shed light on the series' future.

He noted that season 2 would only adapt a small part of the second game, with Mazin openly confessing that future series could well be on the cards.

"We don’t think that we’re going to be able to tell the story even within two seasons [2 and 3] because we’re taking our time and go down interesting pathways which we did a little bit in Season 1 too," he said.

"We feel like it’s almost assuredly going to be the case that — as long as people keep watching and we can keep making more television — Season 3 will be significantly larger.

Highlighting that even a third season may not be able to faithfully adapt the events of the video game, Mazin said that the series would continue as long as audiences tuned in.

"And indeed, the story may require Season 4.... " he continued.

"One thing is absolutely for sure, I don’t see how we could tell the story that remains after Season 2 is complete in one more season."



