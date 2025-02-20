The Last of Us season 2 finally has a release date

Fungal-zombie enthusiasts take note — the second season of the hit show The Last of Us now finally has a release date. We've known it would be released in April for some time, but now Sky has confirmed the HBO show will arrive on Sky and NOW TV on Monday, 14th April.

After an Emmy-winning debut season, anticipation is high for the follow-up that will continue to adapt the story of The Last of Us video games. The second game in the series, which this season will follow, is considerably longer than the first, meaning the second game's story will be spread across multiple seasons.

Despite how much more of the game there is to adapt, this next season is only seven episodes long, two episodes shorter than the first. In one way, I don't mind too much because that's two weeks of less trauma this time, but the more of The Last of Us, the better.

It's been a long wait

The first season was released in 2023, adapting the megapopular game from Naughty Dog and PlayStation; it covered all of the events from the first game, including the DLC, whilst making some tangents to explore some more minor characters from the game in more detail -- even the sight of a strawberry bummed me out for months after the Bill and Frank storyline.

As with the game, season 2 picks up five years after we last saw Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey's Ellie. Thanks to the time jump, plenty of new characters will be introduced, which will be extra exciting for anyone who hasn't played the second game. Don't worry; I won't spoil what happens, but I have listed all the central new cast members below:

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Isabela Merced as Dina

Young Mazino as Jesse

Ariela Barer as Mel

Tati Gabrielle as Nora

Spencer Lord as Owen

Danny Ramirez as Manny

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac

It's a great nod for fans that Jeffrey Wright is reprising his role from The Last of Us Part 2 video game, in which he played the leader of the Washington Liberation Front. Iconic actress Catherine O'Hara has also been announced to join the cast in an unnamed role.