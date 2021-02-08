The Falcon And The Winter Soldier release date revealed!

The biggest look yet at The Falcon And The Winter Soldier has been revealed, thanks to a brilliant Super Bowl spot.

The show, which has been billed as a six-hour movie, looks fantastic, with a real emphasis on the action. Unlike WandaVision, there's no real secret going on with this one. Well, nothing that has been hinted at yet.

Instead we have The Falcon and The Winter Soldier teaming up to fight off the premise of Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) who wants all superheroes dead.

It's a great trailer and there is a ton of action. And it's funny too, with both Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan acting out like a buddy cop combo who don't actually like each other very much.

In all, it looks like an extension of The Winter Soldier movie, which is what has been teased already.

Emily VanCamp turns up as Sharon Carter, too (the great niece of Peggy) and the best thing is that we now have a The Falcon And The Winter Soldier release date. The show will start streaming 19 March on Disney Plus, which means there is hardly anytime between the end of WandaVision and the start of this one.