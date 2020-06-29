The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will play out like a six-hour 'Marvel movie'

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is one of the reasons many are ready and waiting to sign up to Disney Plus. Although we have heard very little about the show, having two of our favourite MCU characters share (small) screen time once more is enough for us to sit up and pay attention.

Anthony Mackie, who plays The Falcon, has also just ratcheted up expectation by revealing that the show is being shot just like a movie... a six-hour long one - something him or the cast hasn't witnessed before.

Speaking in an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors segment, he explained that, although there are budget constraints, it's going to be just like a Marvel movie.

"We’re shooting it exactly like a movie,” he notes. “Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, ‘I’ve never worked on a TV show like this.’ The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie.”



The budget is different to a Marvel movie, though, around $150 million which about half that of Endgame but that's to be expected.

Annoyingly, we still don't know when we will see the show - it, like many others, has been caught up in everything Coronavirus related.

It is thought that a number of shows and movies will start shooting again soon, though, with tight health guidelines.

It will be interesting to see just where The Falcon and The Winter Soldier fits into the MCU timeline