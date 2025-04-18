Ryan Gosling to star in Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter movie

He’s been Ken. He’s been a Blade Runner. And he’s been Neil Armstrong. Now Ryan Gosling is set to star in a Star Wars movie, Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter.

Lucasfilm has confirmed the movie, which has only just received its official title, will be out in cinemas on May 27, 2027.

Star Wars: Starfighter was announced during the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo, finally firming up some details of the Shawn Levy-directed Star Wars project we’ve been talking about for what feels like years.

The film is set in the same timeline as the Skywalker saga, just five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. It will feature new characters, though.

Gosling and Levy took to the stage at Star Wars Celebration to tease us about the upcoming blockbuster, surrounded by a sea of lightsaber-wielding fans.

“It’s such an incredible reminder of why we’re making this movie, and who we’re making this movie for,” Gosling said once the screaming had died down.

“The movie is a new adventure. It’s new characters, it takes place in a new period of time after the battle of Exegol, after Episode IX," said director Shawn Levy.

"There are so many opportunities to tell a Star Wars story that has all the heart and action and fun of Star Wars, but to do it in ways that are new.”

Almost other details are under wraps for now, the brief teaser video offering nothing more than a look at the title of the film.

The film is current in pre-production, with plans to begin filming in the autumn. Gosling also wore a “never tell me the odds” cap during the event, which we wouldn’t bet against being a line his character says during a key point of the action.

“The script is just so good, this story has so much adventure, so much heart… it’s an opportunity to shine a light on a side of the universe we may not have seen,” said Gosling.

Star Wars: Starfigher’s screenplay was written by Jonathan Trooper, who wrote The Adam Project and This is Where I Leave You, both directed by Shawn Levy.

Levy’s most notable recent directing credit, though, is Deadpool & Wolverine, which made more than $1.3 billion at the box office. That offers an insight into the level of expectation ahead of Star Wars: Starfighter, on the money side.

Big Star Wars fans will know there’s already a property called Star Wars: Starfighter, a space shooter game released in 2001 for PlayStation 2 and Xbox. That game was set before the Battle of Naboo, long before the events of this movie, so there’s not going to be any real connection between that game and the film.











