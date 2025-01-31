Squid Game season 3 gets release date and teaser images

We're in an era of years-long waits for movies and decade-long waits for games. But Squid Game season 3 isn't going to leave us hanging like that.

Netflix has confirmed Squid Game season 3 will arrive on June 27, this year. That’s almost exactly six months after the release of season 2.

How is this possible when other shows make us wait years for new seasons? Squid Game seasons 2 and 3 were shot back-to-back.

This isn't actually that far off recent shows like The Witcher, Stranger Things and You, where one season is split into two parts. But here there's a six-month gap instead of a one-month one, and we get more of a second fanfare.

We’re staying spoiler-free in this piece just in case you haven't finished (or started) Squid Game season 2 yet. But Netflix also dropped some teaser images we’ll post below. With a little gap in-between to let you avert your eyes. There’s nothing too spoiler-ific here, though.

Before Squid Game season 2 arrived we had serious doubts about whether it could recreate the same ridiculous success of the original, which is by some margin the most popular piece of TV on Netflix.

It did… rather well, though. Despite being only a month old, it’s already the second-most-watched non English language season ever (after Squid Game’s first). And ranks third once we factor in English shows too, after Wednesday season 1.

There’s a bit of distance between the two Squid Game seasons in viewing figures, but we’d like to think even Netflix’s eyeball-devouring execs would be happy with this one.

What's coming after Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 3 will be the last in the series, or at least the last in this initial Squid Game storyline. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has already talked about the potential for spin-off content, though.

“One of the ideas I’m tossing around is what happened between season one and two. There’s a three-year gap. So, for example, what was the Front Man doing during those three years?” Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I like to just toss some ideas around and go wild with my imagination. So I guess we can be open to anything.”

But for now, here are those season 3 teaser pics:





