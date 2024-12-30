Squid Game season 3 won't be the end, says the show's creator

Squid Game season 2 has arrived and we already know a third is on the way. While that third season is the “final” one, it won’t be the end of the Squid Game universe as a whole.

This comes from no less than Squid Game’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk himself, who suggested more is coming in a recent interview.

“I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away,” Hwang Dong-hyuk told TheWrap.

“Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows… But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the ‘Squid Game’ universe.”

Netflix has already shown a willingness to expand on the Squid Game brand, with the controversial Squid Game: The Challenge, which upturned the satire of the show by making the games real. Without the blood-thirsty killings, of course.

There have also been rumours of an English language version of Squid Game, with David Fincher reportedly attached to the project. While you may know him best as a movie director, Fincher has also worked on House of Cards, Mindhunter and Love, Death & Robots in the past.

However, there’s a big question mark over whether Squid Game really needs an English language remake, particularly if it will be a straight re-do of the original.

Doing so to expand the audience of a series or film makes sense. But Squid Game? It’s already Netflix’s most successful TV series ever.

Of course, Squid Game season 3 could perhaps carve out a clear avenue for a more creative English-language take on the premise.

The third season was filmed back-to-back with the second, making the relatively quick 2025 turnaround for its release possible — and it also means no surprises for any creatives working on Squid Game offshoots for 2026 and beyond.

We'll have a better idea on exactly how keen Netflix's execs will be for these projects later this week, when Squid Game season 2's first set of viewing figures land.