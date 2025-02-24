Spider-Man 4 release date gets nudged in minor delay

Sony has delayed the next Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, but it’s as slight and tactical a delay as you could make.

Spider-Man 4 was pencilled in for release on July 24, 2026, but has been moved to July 31, according to Variety.

Why shift it just a week? The short duration of the delay suggests this is down to pure tactics, not a production delay.

Christopher Nolan’sThe Odyssey is due out on July 17, just one week before the initial release date for Spidey. This new timing gives Spider-Man 4 a little more room to breathe.

While the two films may not have a 100% overlap in audience make-up, they do both star Tom Holland. He is expected to play either a young Odysseus or his son Telemachus in the Nolan film, though casting is yet to be announced. You might be sick of him by the time Summer 2026 is done.

The two films are also prime IMAX releases. And while the two-week gap still isn’t ideal, it’s certainly better than a one-week pile-up.

Spider-Man versus The Odyssey

Nolan’s The Odyssey will be part filmed using IMAX cameras, while Spider-Man 4 is just an obvious contender to slap onto the biggest screen you can find.

By the time the film arrives, Tom Holland will have played the Spider-Man on screen for a decade — he first popped up in Captain America: Civil War from 2016.

To date we know very little about Spider-Man 4. On the chat show circuit last year, Holland confirmed he and his fiancé Zendaya are onboard, but Sony has not let slip any story details, or who Spider-Man will be facing off against next time around.

That stuff could still well be up in the air to an extent, though, because the film is not due to begin filming until the summer.

Meanwhile, filming for the Odyssey is believed to have started already, the shooting split across Morocco, Italy and the UK.