Greta Gerwig's Narnia likely delayed by months

Not everything is going swimmingly in the land of Narnia, judging by what we’re hearing as to when the Greta Gerwig movie adaptation will start filming.

According to ScreenDaily, the film's shoot won't begin until the Autumn.

While that’s not necessarily too late to hit the film’s proposed November 26th 2026 release date, it is significantly later than was planned.

July 2025 was when Narnia was intended to start filming. That date was announced by the film’s producer Amy Pascal back in 2024.

There has been no announcement of a release delay from Netflix, which is bankrolling the film, just yet though. And Narniaweb claims shooting could still begin in August, making the film’s current pencilled-in release date seem more realistic.

More rides on the timing of Narnia than the average Netflix original. As well as coming to the streamer, Narnia is set to open in IMAX cinemas first, with a two-week exclusivity window barring it even being shown in other, ordinary cinemas.

Narnia will be Greta Gerwig’s first directing job since 2023’s extraordinarily successful Barbie. The plan is for her to make at least two Narnia films, and this first is not based on the book you might assume.

It’s expected to be derived from The Magician’s Nephew rather than the iconic The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

While The Magician’s Nephew was not the first of the books to be published, arriving five years after The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in 1955, it takes place before the events of that film.

If Gerwig is to direct a couple of these movies, it would make sense for her to be tackling both The Magician’s Nephew and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

That is if her experiences on this first production don’t turn her off the idea completely.

The last time Narnia was tackled in big-budget cinematic form began 20 years ago, with 2005’s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe from Shrek director Andrew Adamson.

It was followed by adaptations of Prince Caspian (2008) and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010). But after a strong start, these sequels received weaker reviews and didn’t do quite as well in cinemas either.

Netflix acquired the rights to the series in 2018, so this new take has been a long time coming.