Sonos Ace headphones revealed - its most-requested is product finally here

Sonos has finally done it. After years of hearing from its users that it should get into personal audio department - and months of leaks teasing that it was actually going to do it - it has revealed the Sonos Ace headphones, and they are stunning.

ShortList was lucky enough to get a guided tour of the new cans back in April and what we have seen (and heard) really feels like it has been worth the wait.

Sonos explained to us that it was never going to rush the release of its headphones and spent a lot of research and design on building a pair of headphones that are light and comfortable, but also sound truly amazing.

Given the headphone space is one of the most crowded around, with the likes of Bose, Sony and Apple dominating the market, if you are going to launch in this area then sound is all good and well but you also need a juicy USP or two to turn heads.

Sonos has this thanks to its ecosystem, with the new Sonos Ace headphones marrying well with your existing Sonos setup, while still ticking all the audio boxes when used on the go.

Here are 5 things to know…

1. Sonos Ace's looks scream premium

Image Credit: Sonos

Sonos has gone for a number of high-class materials using stainless steel for the slide-adjustable headband. This headband technology is unique to Sonos, in that all of the hinge is hidden within the ear cup, so those with long hair won’t have to worry about any snagging. It’s a really nice, smooth movement too when you do adjust them.

Sonos is using vegan leather for the ear cup cover (Memory Foam is underneath) and a harder version of this for the headband - this offers up a huge amount of comfort when worn. They are light, too, at 312g. These are headphones that have been designed for use for long hours.

Sound wise they are premium, too. There are 8 mics in total and 40mm drivers on board which offer rich sound with depth. The soundstage is ultrawide and the ANC is incredibly powerful.

In our tests we listened to M83’s Radar, Far, Gone; St Vincent’s Flea; HYAENA by Travis Scott; and Besides April by BADBADNOTGOOD. Each song sounded superb, offering real clarity and the addition of lossless audio is welcomed.

2. Sonos says no to touch controls

Image Credit: Sono

One of the more interesting design flourishes on the Sonos Ace is the lack of touch controls. Sonos doesn’t believe that touch, in its current guise, is right for adjusting controls on a headphone but has opted for physical controls on the side of the device instead.

When asked about this, Sonos noted that when you've got a blind interaction, there's a bit of a difficulty in terms of understanding what you're pressing. Its solution was to have something that was more interactive and the slider was born.

This slider deals with volume control and a separate active-noise cancellation control button that sits beneath, where you can choose ANC modes as well as switching to Aware mode so you know what is going on with your surroundings.

3. The colour choices and design are very Sonos

Image Credit: Sonos

When Sonos designs a speaker, it designed it to last. This is through the materials it uses, the software updates it offers and by keeping the look of its devices slick but subtle.

It’s done the same with the Sonos Ace headphones. They have been designed so they won’t go against fashion trends, proving that this isn’t a device Sonos will want you to be replacing regularly (although we bet it would be happy if you did).

The colour choices on offer reflect this. There’s two on offer: black which is a little shinier and soft white, which is a different shade of white to what Sonos offers on its speakers.

Whatever the colour, the design stays the same with a laser etched Sonos logo on the earcup that holds all the controls.

When it comes to the plastic used in the headphones it’s 70% recycled materials. The cup covers also come off so replacement parts can be used if they become worn.

4. Battery life is incredibly long

Image Credit: Sonos

Battery life on the Sonos Ace is fantastic, on paper at least. We haven’t tried the headphones in anger yet but Sonos is quoting some 30 hours’ battery life per charge.

Quick Charge is also on board, which gives you some three hours’ playback in a three--minute charge. With stats like that, battery worries should be a fear of the past with these things.

5. The Sonos Ace are built for home cinema

Now comes the real USP the Sonos Ace headphones have: they work within a Sonos setup… kind of.

For now that functionality is limited to the home theatre, particularly the Sonos Arc (but an update for the Sonos Beam is in the works).

Essentially, if you have an Arc then the Sonos Ace will switch from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi and work with the Arc to offer a fantastic and seamless personal home cinema experience, where the sound of the movie you are watching is beamed to your headphones.

We had a demo and it was superb and seamless; a tap in the app and the TV sound switches from soundbar to headphones and back again.



Not only this, Sonos has created something called TrueCinema which gives your headphones the soundstage of being in the room you are in, using Dolby Atmos to recreate a 7.1.4 setup in the headphones. Sonos reckons the tech doesn’t offer a perfect rendition of the room you are in but a ‘better’ version of the room.

Head tracking is also on board, so no matter where you are looking, the sound will accommodate.

The Sonos Ace is set to cost £449 and launch globally 5 June. Alongside the headphones, you get a carry case, USB-C cable and 3.5mm to USB-C cable.