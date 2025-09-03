The Jony Ive-designed speakers you didn't know about are making a comeback — and they're not coming from Apple

Harman Kardon, a company synonymous with making your eardrums happy and your living room look jazzy, is bringing back a visual masterpiece it first made with Apple many moons ago. After a hiatus, the iconic SoundSticks are returning, and they’re not just back, they’ve had a well-needed glow up.

For those too young to remember or those who just prefer their speakers opaque, the original SoundSticks burst onto the scene in 2000, instantly earning a spot in the Museum of Modern Art. Yes, you read that right. A speaker in a museum. It was revolutionary, transforming audio equipment from clunky boxes into sculptural masterpieces. And now, the SoundSticks 5 are here to continue that legacy, proving that good looks and great sound can, in fact, coexist.

In a world obsessed with aesthetic expression, there's a serious demand for premium audio that doubles as a conversation starter.

While the classic design remains, the SoundSticks 5 have undergone some serious sonic surgery. That means a 3-way acoustic design with new tweeters and mid-range drivers. The down-firing subwoofer promises bass so deep, you might just feel it in your soul, and the silk dome tweeters will ensure vocals are as clear as the case that houses the speakers.

The SoundSticks 5 now boast elegant ambient lighting with five dynamic, nature-themed light presets, including Ocean and Sunrise. Because nothing says immersive listening experience like your speakers subtly mimicking a sunrise while you're headbanging to heavy metal.

For the tech-savvy among us, these sticks are smart. Touch-sensitive controls, the Harman Kardon One App for all your tweaking desires, Bluetooth 5.4, and even Auracast multi-speaker pairing for when one transparent speaker just isn't enough. Plus, a truly revolutionary feature: HDMI ARC compatibility. Meaning you can finally ditch that ugly soundbar and let your SoundSticks elevate your movie nights with Dolby Audio clarity.

In a world where tech often feels disposable, the SoundSticks 5 are a refreshing reminder that good design and powerful performance are always in style. At £299.99 and available in the UK this coming October via the Harman Kardon website, this speaker is sure to spark plenty of conversations when you have people round for tea.