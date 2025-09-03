From Attenborough to Astronauts: The best documentaries of 2025 so far

It's been a stellar year for documentaries, proving that reality can be just as interesting, terrifying and captivating as fiction. We've seen some truly mind-blowing flicks that are not only pretty to look at but also packed with enough impactful truths to get you thinking, and the year isn’t even over yet.

Whether you're into space exploration, marine biology, political history, or environmental conservation, this year has delivered a smorgasbord of documentaries that'll entertain and maybe even teach you a thing or two.

Each one is a must-watch for anyone eager to deep-dive into the wonderfully weird (and sometimes alarming) stories that shape our world, and the upside is you don’t feel quite as guilty as you do binge-watching Peep Show for the hundredth time because you’re learning.

7. The Wild Ones

The Wild Ones — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

A six-part Apple TV+ series, The Wild Ones, follows three men across multiple countries on their mission to save six endangered species. This epic nature documentary offers breathtaking views and close-ups, alongside a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to create such a show.

Led by former Royal Marines Commando Aldo Kane, camera trap and survival expert Declan Burley, and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet, The Wild Ones is our latest nature-doc obsession. We chatted to Aldo and Declan about the two-year filming process, exploring treacherous environments, and their advice for eco-friendly living.

6. Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music

Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music celebrates the incredible musical legacy of the iconic Saturday Night Live (SNL) show, marking its 50th anniversary. This documentary takes a deep dive into the unforgettable live performances, exploring the evolution of music on the show and its cultural significance, standing out as one of the truly must-watch features that dropped during the celebration.

Through interviews with performers, cast members, and musical legends, the film sheds light on the behind-the-scenes stories that made these performances so iconic.

5. Jaws @ 50

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

Jaws @ 50 marks the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's iconic film Jaws, which changed the course of cinema. This documentary looks back at the making of the film, the groundbreaking special effects, and its cultural impact.

Through interviews with cast members, filmmakers, industry insiders and Spielberg himself. The doc explores the challenges of filming and the technical difficulties faced by the production team, highlighting just how influential the film has remained ever since.

4. Grenfell Uncovered

Grenfell: Uncovered | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Grenfell Uncovered is an investigative documentary about the horrific Grenfell Tower fire that claimed the lives of 72 people in 2017. The film revisits the disaster, highlighting the systemic failures in building safety regulations and the negligence of those responsible.

Through firsthand accounts from survivors, family members, activists, and legal experts, the documentary delves into the events leading up to the fire and the ongoing struggle for justice.

3. Sally

SALLY | Official Trailer | National Geographic Documentary Films - YouTube Watch On

This documentary tells the inspiring story of Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. It explores her trailblazing career at NASA and her groundbreaking spaceflight aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983.

Beyond her astronaut career, the film also highlights Sally’s contributions to science education and her legacy as a passionate advocate for STEM. Sally isn't just about space; it’s about breaking limits and the courage to chart a new course.

2. Ocean with David Attenborough

OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | IN CINEMAS NOW | Altitude Films - YouTube Watch On

In this spectacular documentary, David Attenborough takes viewers on an immersive journey through the world’s oceans, uncovering the beauty, mystery, and life found beneath the waves. It's Attenborough at his best and the man never misses.

The film explores the incredible biodiversity in marine ecosystems and highlights the critical challenges facing our oceans today. With stunning visuals and Attenborough’s signature storytelling, Ocean emphasises the importance of ocean conservation.

1. Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This documentary follows Kulu, a pangolin, as it navigates its perilous existence in the wild, focusing on the many threats this critically endangered species faces. Pangolins, the most trafficked mammals in the world, are hunted for their scales and meat, leading to plummeting populations. Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey is a call to action, not only to protect a vulnerable species but to safeguard the ecosystems that sustain them.