Massive Black Friday discount! Skagen hybrid watches have up to 75% off right now

You can check out a whole raft of our Best Black Friday wearable deals in our round-up, but we think the latest buys from Skagen deserve a spotlight.

Skagen's Holst and Hagen hybrids are on sale for just £45. For the price of an entry-level fitness band you get a gorgeous watch that counts your steps, tracks you sleep, pings you with notifications and lasts up to six months off a standard CR2032 watch battery.

We think these watches are a little special. The Holst has a classic steel link strap, the Hagen models silicone straps, in grey or black. According to Skagen's own figures the Holst is the biggest price drop, from £189 to £45. But the Hagen watches are charming the eyes of the Shortlist team right now, and you still save a packet from the original £169 cost.

save £124 Skagen Hagen hybrid watch £45 You can get the stunning Skagen hybrid watch at under a third of its usual price. It looks like a normal analogue watch but has a dial for your steps, tracks your sleep and can vibrate when you receive a message on your phone. You'll find a few different designs on the Skagen website. Buy now from Skagen

£144 off Skagen Holst £45 The average person would never guess this is a "smart" watch, but it is. It counts your steps, tracks your sleep and will let you know when you receive a notification. And all for the price of some steel link straps on their own, £45. This is an amazing buy. Buy now from Skagen

Dig a little deeper into the Skagen website and you'll also find its WearOS Falster watch on sale, at £89 down from £299. It looks great, but bear in mind it does not have GPS or a heart rate scanner like many smartwatches.

It's worth having a rummage around Skagen's sale. Several non-smart watches are included at around £45. And while they may not have the smarts of the Falster and Hagen, many of the designs are beautiful, and feature higher-price parts like leather or steel mesh straps. Some of these straps are worth more than the cost of the watch. If that isn't a sign of a good deal, we don't know what is.

