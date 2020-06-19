Siren Lumina revealed: Siren reaches for the stars with its latest session ale

Siren has revealed its latest craft beer creation, Siren Lumina - a session ale that it hopes will leave you starry eyed.

We're big fans of Siren at ShortList. Its breakfast stout, Broken Dream, is currently second in our best craft beer list - so anytime the brewer launches a new beer, we sit up and pay attention.

Siren Lumina is perhaps their biggest launch yet. We've already managed to have a can or two and it's a session ale (4.2%) that has a nicely balanced bitterness thanks to the flavours packed into the beer, which include hoppy mango and pineapple notes.

The good news is that this beer is vegan friendly and gluten free. It's brewed with premium Maris Otter barley; Hallertau Blanc, Mosaic and Chinook hops are used in the kettle then Azacca, Mosaic, Ekuanot and Hallertau Blanc are added late in the brewing process to give the brew a fruity punch.

Lumina joins a whole host of other IPAs Siren makes, including Sound Wave IPA, Futurist (another gluten-free IPA that is in our best gluten-free beers list) and its brut IPA, On The Bubble.

And if you are wondering what the hell is going on with the label, all of Siren's cans are heavily inspired by the sirens of Greek mythology.

"Just as the Siren’s voices were said to entwine into a complex, layered melody, so do the ingredients that go into making great beer," reckons Siren.

Lumina is based on "themes of wonder, luminosity and navigation weaving in and out of the night’s sky mirroring the shooting combination of flavours".

Fancy.

You can get your hands on Siren Lumina from Siren's official site - Honest Brew also stock many of their drinks. Honest Brew are currently second in our best beer subscription box guide.