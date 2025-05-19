The World Bee Project and Buxton Brewery launch Plan Bee pale ale for World Bee Day

You might not realise it, but World Bee Day is fast approaching on the 20th May, and to commemorate the occasion, The World Bee Project has unveiled Plan Bee, a new honey-infused pale ale brewed in collaboration with Buxton Brewery.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about the vital role of bees in food production and environmental protection.



Plan Bee, a 4.8% Pale Ale, is crafted with all-British ingredients. It features a balance of English hops' bitterness and the sweetness of English honey. A portion of the proceeds from every sale will directly support The World Bee Project's crucial sustainability efforts.

A lovely drop... of honey

Sabiha Malik, Founder of The World Bee Project, emphasised the urgency of bee conservation, stating, "When consumers enjoy the new ‘Plan Bee’ pale ale, they're not just tasting a delicious beer, they're participating in a larger movement to help protect bees, biodiversity, and food security." She highlighted the staggering statistic that over 80% of our food relies on pollinators.

Dom Metcalfe, Managing Director of Buxton Brewery, expressed his delight in the partnership, noting the delicate balance required to create the beer. "We wanted the honey character to shine through without overwhelming the palate," he explained, emphasising the importance of educating the public about bees' crucial role in our ecosystem.

Beyond honey production, the announcement shared intriguing bee facts, such as the waggle dance they use for communication and the strict hive rules for intoxicated bees; if they've had too much nectar, they have to sober up before being let back in. It turns out they aren't so different to us after all.

Plan Bee is available online now, offering a tangible way to support bee conservation efforts while celebrating World Bee Day. The World Bee Project encourages everyone to learn more about their work and how to get involved through its website. Planet saving through beer drinking? Count us in...