Sunseekr lets you find London pubs that are in the sun

The sun is out, and that means as soon as we’re off work, we want to be in it, under it, soaking up the rays. And one website can help you find the perfect spot for some sunny after-work drinks.

Sunseekr is an online tool that helps you find pubs and cafes that are in the sun, rather than the shade.

The real smart part is it models where building shadows will be in real time, which can often be the biggest barrier to a bit of late afternoon or early evening sun for Londoners.

You can look into the future too, as a slider lets you model shadow positions at any time of the day. You aren’t limited to just today either, as you can use a calendar view to see other days throughout the year.

Sadly, it can’t know whether the clouds will have descended in four hours’ time.

And you will need to use some of your own nous when it comes to pub gardens, as Sunseekr isn’t quite smart enough to know where these are situated. A pub is classed as in sun or shade based on where the underlying map thinks that business is located.

Appy days

Sunseekr is the work of Mo Dawod, a developer who also works as an “architect and computational designer.”

He first unveiled the site a few days ago on Reddit, explaining the tool uses OpenStreetMap data to discover where those pubs, cafes and buildings across London actually are.

“It’s a design experiment, a side project, and a bit of summer fun,” he says.

And even if you do have to do a bit of double-checking to really find the perfect spot in the sun, it’s a neat and uncluttered way to simply find a bunch of pubs within walking distance.