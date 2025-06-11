28 Years Later release sees Tiny Rebel brew up Zombie Apocalypse beers

Tiny Rebel Brewery is unleashing a double dose of apocalyptic delight with two IPAs inspired by the highly anticipated film, 28 Years Later. Get ready to dive into a flavour frenzy that could even outlast a zombie apocalypse.

The film launches on the 19th June, while the beers dropped 28 days before that, meaning you can grab them now. Tiny Rebel’s brews promise an intense taste experience without the risk of discovering a hunger for brains.

First up is 2, a blood orange liqueur-infused IPA that packs a juicy punch and zesty notes. Then there’s 8, the tropical pineapple IPA, a bold and refreshing escape to paradise that could even get Cillian Murphy’s Jim to crack a cold one.

28 YEARS LATER - New Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Tiny Rebel suggests blending these two into a Singapore Sling-style cocktail, complete with ice and a spirit of your choosing - a delicious comfort Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character probably won't have the luxury of indulging in during the upcoming film. It’s a creative twist that adds a dash of mad scientist brilliance to your beer experience.

And if the beers aren’t enough to get your heart racing, how about a contest? Each online purchase throws your name into the hat for prizes like a three-night stay in the Lake District — where 28 Years Later was filmed — including a wilderness survival experience (although hopefully not one that actually replicates the film), merchandise bundles, and even tickets to go to the pictures.

Tiny Rebel co-founder Brad Cummings says, “It’s more than beer; it’s a celebration of a genre-defining moment in film. ‘2’ and ‘8’ are brewed to be as bold, unexpected, and unforgettable as the movie itself.” Even Sony Pictures is thrilled, calling the beers a “brilliant twist” that brings the film to life beyond the screen.

On top of all that, on the 18th June, Tiny Rebel Cardiff will be hosting a 28 Days Later watch-along and pub quiz, and on the 19th June, the Brewery Bar in Newport features a screening, dinner, and more quiz action with a chance to win tickets. If you fancy yourself a zombie flick aficionado and a beer connoisseur, these are events you can't miss.