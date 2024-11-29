Save over £100 on the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts castle with this Black Friday deal

Fancy yourself as a wizard master builder when it comes to LEGO? Put that claim to the test with the gigantic 6,000+ piece LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts castle set — and make a gigantic saving on it, too.

Usually priced at £410, you can pick it up in the Black Friday sales for just £307 — a 25% saving, and more £103 off the usual asking price.

Save more than £100! LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (71043) £307 (was £410) Recreate the iconic Hogwarts castle with this luxury LEGO set. Made up of more than 6,000 pieces, it even has models of Hagrid’s Hut and the wild Whomping Willow tree to make. Buy now from Argos

From buildable stained glass windows to the grand Great Hall, the set is chock full of easter eggs, including the Sword of Gryffindor and even poor Ron’s flying Ford Anglia car — itself a buildable element.

It’s an intensely detailed set with dragons, giant spiders and sentient trees to make as well as the many turrets and towers of the core castle. With thousands of pieces to put together, it’s definitely a build for older LEGO fans (it’s listed as for ages 16 and over in fact) — but supervised building with the young’uns will make for a magical way to wile away many hours.

