New Harry Potter chess board uses science, not spells, to magically move pieces for you

There's not a lot Harry Potter hasn’t done: it got a whole generation of kids into reading, fostered thousands of core memories, launched a thousand cosy movie nights. It’s also benefitted from pretty much every monetary spin-off conceivable - Harry Potter World, LEGO, even a new HBO TV series.

But now there’s a new collectible to add to the mix: The Harry Potter GoChess Board. And for anyone who is a Potter-mad nerd, strap in…

Particula LTD, the company that revives classic games with modern technology, announced a new partnership with movie giants Warner Bros. And with this marriage comes something better than any wedding - a new Harry Potter GoChess board which recreates that iconic Chess Scene from the first ever book.

(Image credit: Particula LTD)

The chessboard will bring the classic scene right into fans’ homes through interactive technology - basically, the closest we can ever get to real magic as muggles (at the moment, at least). It’s not Particula’s first foray into the world of tech-first old-school gaming, having invented a smart Rubik’s Cube, a reimagined dice that can be controlled through an app, and now GoChess - the world’s first fully robotic chessboard with self-moving pieces.

GoChess is the ultimate smart chessboard - the meeting of two different ends of the nerd spectrum. It features real-time visual tips and hints, and AI-powered movement, which allows the chess pieces to move autonomously and recreate Wizard Chess. Arthur Weasley would be wetting himself with excitement.

(Image credit: Particula LTD)

It sort of makes sense that the first collaboration for the GoChess board is the wizarding world of Potter - after all, how better to bring an AI moving interactive (basically magical) game to life than everyone's favourite magical series?

You can play online or against AI, so you don't need an equally chess-obsessed friend to play against. You will need to download the GoChess app to connect it to the board and be able to use it to its full functionality.

We don't know how much the special edition, limited-edition board will cost, but seeing as their regular GoChess Lite Modern board will set you back $299.95, it's probably going to be similar, around the $300 mark. It's not available to buy yet, but you can head to the Particula website to sign up to be the first to hear updates about the release.