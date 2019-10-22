These are the titles for the new Rick And Morty episodes

It's been a long wait but we are finally getting Rick And Morty back on the big screen! But that's not the news as we already knew that Rick and Morty would be back next month. But now we have the titles for some of the episodes we can expect in Season 4.

Titles include:

Edge of ToMorty: Rick Die Rickpeat

The Old Man and the Seat

One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty

Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

Rattlestar Ricklactica

We probably don't need to explain Edge of ToMorty, and Claw and Hoarder and Rattlestar Ricklactica are probably pretty self explanatory, too. But there are some other sneaky cultural references in there, some surprisingly highbrow.

The Old Man and the Seat refers to Ernest Hemingway's 1952 novel The Old Man and the Sea, and One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty to Ken Kesey's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

The announcement video itself also featured some references to Stranger Things.

We don't know too much about the upcoming series – but we do know that at least 70 episodes have been commissioned, meaning there's a LOT to look forward to (and a lot of room for things to go wrong).

“We're super excited that, for the first time ever, we're locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” showrunner Justin Roiland told Polygon. “We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster.

"We're not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We're going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It's going to be really cool."

In the meantime, check out our pic of the best animated series.



