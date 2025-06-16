Pixar's Toy Story 5 first-look reveals what the film is really about

Toy Story is coming out in 2026, and Pixar has finally given us some clues as to what the latest instalment of this beloved series is actually about.

Pixar’s chief creative officer Pete Docter presented initial footage from the film, as well as concept art, at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

We don’t have that footage, which depicts Buzz Lightyear stranded on an island beach among countless other Buzz toys, having fallen from a shipping container. They have to find a way to escape the island.

The concept imagery Pixar showed reveals what’s been pegged as Toy Story 5’s villain, a tablet called Lily Pad.

We can expect the film to feature plenty on the loss of innocence that comes with getting kids into tech, and how its ability to let Toy Story 5’s kid Bonnie talk to her friends risks leaving the other toys out in the cold.

Toy Story 5 will also see the return of Jessie, introduced in Toy Story 2.

“There’s more of a spotlight on Jesse, so that’s a whole other facet to it as well. And she’s just such a rich, wonderful character to see on screen,” says Docter. “We still are finding new aspects of what it is to be a toy.”

Core voice actors will return too. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Jessie actor Joan Cusack are all on-board for Toy Story 5.

Andrew Stanton is the film’s writer and director — he also directed Wall-E and Finding Nemo — while McKenna Harris has a co-director credit.

Toy Story 5 is out on June 19th, 2026. And it wasn’t the only big Pixar reveal of the event.

(Image credit: Disney)

There was also footage of Hoppers, a film coming to cinemas on March 6th next year.

It’s about a woman, Mabel, who transfers her consciousness into a robotic beaver in order to infiltrate the animal kingdom.

“It's kind of like Avatar, but cuter,” says Docter. “It is an incredible experience: to now inhabit an animal body is absolutely surreal.”

Piper Curda stars as Mabel, while Jon Hamm plays a character called Mayor Jerry, who is looking to kick-start a development project that will threaten the beavers’ habitat.

Hoppers was announced in August 2024, but there has not been a huge amount of chatter about it since.

(Image credit: Disney)

Pixar also announced an entirely new project, Gatto, which is due for release in 2027.

Concept art depicts lead character Nero, a black cat who lives on the streets of Venice.

Gatto will be directed by Enrico Casarosa, who directed 2021’s charming Luca, which was released direct to streaming in the UK.

We are just around the corner from Pixar’s next big release, though. Elio is in cinemas from this Friday, June 20th, competing with 28 Years Later at the multiplexes for screen space.