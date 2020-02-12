​Puma's Sonic the Hedgehog shoes are real and super rare

If you’ve ever envisaged stepping into the oversized shoes of Sonic the Hedgehog, you’ll be pleased to hear that now you can. Yes, as weird as it may sound, a collaboration between Shoe Surgeon and Puma will bring you one step closer to living a video game IRL.



Sure, they might not give you the superpowers to emulate the spiky blue mammal, but with kicks like these, who needs ‘em?





The red, white and gold trainers have been created to celebrate the release of the forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie - a cinematic offering that has caused plenty of controversy along the way among fans and critics alike.





Featuring a handcrafted silhouette inspired by Sonic’s very own animated footwear, the Surgeon-created trainers have been meticulously designed to mirror those worn by the character.

The laceless, sock-style design features a patent heel (we all know it makes you run faster), alongside a bold sheen to the upper and a contrasting white strap across the bridge.







Complete with a thick rubber sole and an insole packed with vibrant Sonic motifs, they certainly look the part, with the only branding coming in the form of a Puma logo on the tongue tab.





The downside? There are only five pairs of the Shoe Surgeon x PUMA Sonic trainers in existence and unfortunately for us, they’re not going on general sale. What a let down.





If you’re still looking for a Sonic kick, you can catch the Sonic the Hedgehog movie in cinemas from February 14th.



