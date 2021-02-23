PS5 next-gen VR system revealed but you are going to have to wait

There wasn't much talk about VR at the PlayStation 5 launch. And for good reason - it looked like Sony was waiting a bit longer for its big next-generation VR reveal.

Now we know what is going on with the PS5 with regards to VR and it sounds very impressive.

In a blog, Sony revealed its VR plans for the PlayStation 5, noting: "our next-generation VR system will be coming to PlayStation 5, enabling the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity. Players will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset."

Cool. So, what's the hardware going to be like?

"We’re continuing to innovate with our new VR system so that our fans can continue to enjoy the unique experiences that are synonymous with PlayStation. We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input."

Ooh, but stop teasing. Seriously, what about the hardware?

"It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience.

"One of the innovations we’re excited about is our new VR controller, which will incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on great ergonomics.

"That’s just one of the examples of future-proof technology we’re developing to match our vision for a whole new generation of VR games and experiences."

There you have it. The future of VR on the PS5 is a tethered headset with a controller that will take some of the smarts of the fantastic DualSense controller.

Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait a little bit longer for this new VR system. Sony has revealed that it won't be releasing in 2021. Given the scarceness of the PS5, this might not shock that many people.