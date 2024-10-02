PS Plus October games include a modern horror classic

The monthly games coming to PS Plus subscribers this October have been announced, and they make quite the trio.

The Dead Space remake, WWE 2K24 and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus will be coming to the service this week, on October 1.

And they represent three very different genres.

Our pick of the bunch is Dead Space. This is the highly-rated 2023 remake of the 2008 original, a tense and atmospheric third-person action-fest. You skulk around a space station whose former residents have been turned into flesh-rending Necromorphs.

But, as engineer Isaac Clarke, you have access to a plasma cutter, which can lop off their limbs quick-smart.

Dead Space is kinda creepy, but is one we strongly recommend checking out.

The other big hitter is WWE 2K24, the latest in a (usually) annual series of wrestling games. This is also the best-reviewed of the series in absolutely ages, making it a must-try if you have even a passing interest in the sport.

It includes more than 200 characters (closer to 300 with DLC), letting you recreate wrestling face-offs from the past as well as the present. Yep, multiple versions of Hulk Hogan are included too.

One of the game modes actually tasks you with running through some of these classic matches, and merges game footage with video of the original event.

But, sure, some folks just have no interest in playing a wrestling game. And Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is about as far removed from that as you can get.

This is a visual novel that, on the surface, looks like a dating and friendship sim. It’s actually a horror game, though, which as an outsider to the genre you’d likely never pick up from its name and screenshots.

While this isn’t cited as the ideal first visual novel anywhere near as often as the much-loved Phoenix Wright, it sure is quicker to play. You can finish Doki Doki Literature Club’s story within five hours.

Before you get too hyped for these new games, this is your very last chance to claim September’s titles, which are Little Nightmares 2, MLB The Show 24 and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.