Looks like a PS1, plays like a PS5 Pro — new 30th anniversary retro collection includes the coolest PlayStation ever

If the £699.99 PS5 Pro reveal left you a little cold last week (well, that price tag at least), here’s something from Sony that’ll definitely tickle whatever nostalgia sensor is ticking over in your head.

To celebrate 30 years of PlayStation gaming, Sony is set to launch the limited edition PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. And for gamers of a certain vintage, it’s going to look very familiar indeed.





Taking its cues from the original design of the very first PlayStation, the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection brings back the glorious multi-colour PS logo and classic grey-shell look, and kits out the new PS5 Pro, PS5 Digital Edition, PlayStation Portal, and DualSense Edge and regular DualSense controller with the classic designs. Little details, like a new colour-matched vertical stand, a USB cable that apes the old PS1 controller connector style, and a 30th-anniversary micro-etched pattern texture, complete the look.





“To celebrate this 30th anniversary milestone, we had to create something that honoured the history and joy that PlayStation has brought us all,” said PlayStation platform business CEO Hideaki Nishino.





“We’ve had five fantastic console generations since the launch of our very first PlayStation console. We’re proud of the innovations and experiences we’ve brought to the PlayStation community over the years as we kept up with the latest technology as it advanced.”





Sony PlayStation





But you’re going to have to move fast if you want to get hold of these retro-revival machines.





Though the controllers and Portal will be available as standalone purchases, the consoles will only be available in bundles — and the PS5 Pro bundle will be limited to a mere 12,300 units. No pricing has been revealed for the set yet — but we’d anticipate north of that £700 standard PS5 Pro price.





The collection goes up for pre-order on September 26th before a general release on November 21st. Limited edition gear like this doesn’t stick around for long, so you should probably mark that pre-order date in your diary if you’re hoping to nab one of the items.





