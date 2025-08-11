My Chemical Romance are heading to London for a giant stadium show in 2026

American rock legends My Chemical Romance are officially back on tour - and they’re heading to the UK.

The band have announced two huge new shows at Wembley Stadium, which will take place in 2026.

The band are currently on tour across North America with a Long Live the Black Parade stadium tour which kicked off last month. They will be heading to London on July 10th and 11th next year.

Tickets - which if the American stadium tour is anything to go by - are expected to sell out seriously quickly; we’re talking about Glasto / Oasis level. They’ll go on sale at 10am on Friday, 15th and can be bought via Ticketmaster.

A post shared by My Chemical Romance (@mychemicalromance) A photo posted by on

On the weekend, Wembley Stadium teased the MCR logo alongside an image of the band's Love Live the Black Parade tour logo on the front of the stadium on X. The band themselves also teased their upcoming UK gigs by depicting a spoof of old-school game show Quizzo with the host saying: “Our two fine contestants will help us learn who will be the next lucky country to win the grand prize of one nuclear winter.” Then, later, he reveals the winner, saying: “Congratulations, United Kingdom!”. It’s a unique way to do a reveal, but it’s also pretty cool, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you see the method imitated in a gender reveal on Instagram within the year…

The last time the band hit UK shores was in 2022 as part of their reunion tour, which saw them perform across the country, including shows in Cornwall, Dublin, Warrington, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, and Glasgow.

At their American shows, they have featured different hand-selected artist as their support act, and whilst it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s likely that the band will do the same for their Wembley shows. So far, their support acts have included Violent Femmes, 100 Gecs, Wallows, Garbage, Death Cab For Cutie and Thursday, Alice Cooper, Pixies, Devo, IDLES, and Evanescence.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The group will be playing songs from their third album - 2006’s The Black Parade, alongside some hits from different eras, and maybe even one or two unreleased songs and covers. Most recently, they covered Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer in their New Jersey show, so who knows what could be in store?

Mark your calendars and set those alarms for this Friday for a chance to catch the band in London’s capital next year.