Drake returns as 3-day Wireless headliner to celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary

Drake has been announced as the headline act for this year's Wireless festival, performing on each of the three nights — which might make the £305.00 weekend ticket a bit of a push for anyone who isn’t a fan of Drake. However, he will be performing a different set each night. So if you really like Drake, and I mean really like him, you're in for a treat.

The Canadian rapper hasn't performed in the UK for six years but will perform every day between the 11th and 13th of July in Finsbury Park, London. The full line-up is still yet to be revealed, with only Burna Boy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker, and Vybz Kartel announced so far.

This puts both Drake and Kendrick Lamar in London during July, with the pair currently butting heads in one of the biggest rap beefs of the 21st Century. So far it has involved multiple diss tracks, a lawsuit, and Kendrick Lamar performing the most popular song from the feud, Not Like Us, at the Grammys and the Super Bowl.

We won't take sides, but it feels like Kendrick has cooked Drake so far, picking up multiple Grammys, including Song of the Year for the aforementioned Not Like Us, leading to a room of industry peers singing along to the now infamous song, with Drake not in attendance.

This is the first time Drake has headlined Wireless since 2012, which was headlined by Drake, Rihanna, and Deadmau5 that year. Last year's festival featured Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Doja Cat as headliners, alongside many other performers, and this year's festival promises to feature even more artists.

2025 marks 20 years of the rap festival that started off featuring a more eclectic mix of artists before drilling down specifically into its niche focusing on rap, R&B and grime.

Tickets go on sale on February 19th, with prices starting at £113 for day tickets, and rising to £305.50 for the weekend ticket. The price of VIP tickets is still to be announced. Day tickets are available alongside two and three-day passes.

