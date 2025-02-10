The Smashing Pumpkins to play epic outdoor London gig this summer

If you think music peaked around the turn of the century, there’s a gig we need to tell you about.



The Smashing Pumpkins are returning to London for an epic show that will feature support from another iconic rock band, Skunk Anansie.

White Lies will also be on the line-up, and with “more acts still to be announced” it’s starting to sound like a mini one-dayer festival.

The concert will take place on August 10th at West London’s Gunnersbury Park, which is licensed for events with up to 39,999 people — although the 2024 concert series was limited to 25,000 tickets.

It’s part of The Smashing Pumpkins’ Aghori Tour, which also sees the band play in Halifax’s The Piece Hall, the Scarborough Open Air Theatre and Colchester Castle, on the days following the London gig.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on February 14th, while pre-sale access (register at Ticketmaster) starts on February 13th.

The day before The Smashing Pumpkins’ gig sees Libertines take to the stage at Gunnersbury Park, alongside Supergrass, Soft Play, Lambrini Girls, Has Baker and Real Farmer.

The Smashing Pumpkins’ shows will land roughly a year after the band’s latest album, Aghori Mhori Mei.

It sees the band return to a more guitar-driven sound following the synth-laden Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Parts.

Billy Corgan is also to feature at Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath show in July, which takes place in Birmingham’s Villa Park.

If you’re just as interested in seeing Skunk Anansie play as The Smashing Pumpkins, the band is also set to play two nights at London’s Roundhouse on March 28th and 29th — you'll have to pick up a resale ticket at this point, though.