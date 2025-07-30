The Libertines are doing a tiny London warm-up gig this week

The Libertines have announced details of a one-off intimate show in London later this week.

Kicking off on Thursday, 31st July, the show is a warm-up for their upcoming slot at Gunnersbury Park in London next month, so if you missed out on tickets for that, this will be one to keep your eyes peeled for.

Their Gunnersbury Park gig marks the final stop of their latest tour dates, which have seen them head all over Europe as well as a number of UK locations. At Gunnersbury Park, the band will be supported by the likes of Supergrass, Soft Play, Hak Baker, Lambrini Girls, and Real Farmer.

A post shared by The Libertines (@thelibertines) A photo posted by on

Although we don’t yet have the exact location for this secret gig, Pete Doherty and crew are hosting the warm-up gig at a small London location later this week. All we know from the band is that it will be based in West London and will have a 250-person capacity.

If you want to get your hands on tickets, they’ll be available on a first-come, first-served basis and are going for £22.50 (including the booking fee), but you'll need to sign up for tickets via the form.

The gig kicks off at 7.30 pm, although the band probably won’t be sticking around as they’re heading straight off to continue their tour, with the next stops taking them back to Europe. So maybe if you’re catching a train from King’s Cross, you might catch them hopping on the Eurostar…

Speaking about their plans after the tour, which celebrates their chart-topping 2024 album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, Doherty said: “We are going to take a break, live life a little for a bit and enjoy some time in the wilderness communing with nature, and see where the muse takes us.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Hopefully, you can make it to the final night of the tour at Gunnersbury Park. It’s gonna be historic. If not, we’ll see you down the road sometime,” he added.