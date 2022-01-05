PlayStation VR2: 5 things to know about Sony’s PS5 VR headset

While the metaverse is trying its hardest to suck the fun out of virtual reality by, urgh, shoe-horning the technology into the workplace, there is still a lot of joy to be had with VR.

Sony knows this and that has why it has revealed that it will be pushing virtual reality gaming hard on the PlayStation 5, with its brand-new next-gen VR system, aptly called PlayStation VR2.

We have already heard about how its brand-new PS VR2 Sense controllers will make controlling games in the VR space better than ever before, but just how is PlayStation VR2 going to be different from the current PSVR setup on the PS4? Well, get ready for a (virtual) reality check…





1. The PS VR2 is all about the 4K

PlayStation VR2 will be like strapping two 4K TVs to your peepers… is not what the Sony press release says but it may as well. That’s because Sony PS VR2 offers picture quality that is jaw-dropping 4K HDR, along with a 110-degree field of view. That means each of your eyes will be bathed in 2000×2040 resolution and the frame rates will be buttery smooth at 90 or 120Hz, depending on the game.

2. The PS VR2 doesn’t need an external camera

The new VR headset has integrated cameras, so there is no need to setup an external camera to track your movements, according to Sony. All of this is done in the headset itself which means that whatever direction you are moving in, what you see will move with you.

3. Your senses are going to be amped, thanks to PS VR2

Okay, so Sony hasn’t announced its version of smell-o-vision for the PlayStation VR2. And it isn’t doing anything with taste, either. BUT, it is promising that your other senses will be pummeled (in a good way), thanks to eye tracking, headset feedback and 3D Audio. All of these combined will make for a much more immersive experience, where you will be able to feel things, according to Sony, like a player’s elevated heartbeat, things whooshing around your body and the acceleration of a car.

4. Look into the eyes, not around the eyes

To make sure that things are as real as possible in PlayStation VR2, it has improved eye movement, too, so it is much more natural than in previous iterations. Hopefully this means that the motion sickness that some feel when a VR headset is strapped to their face is reduced significantly.

5. The games are going to be great for PS VR2

While we wait for a full list of upcoming games for the PlayStation VR2, Sony has revealed that Horizon Call of the Mountain will be coming to the platform and, as the below YouTube video shows, it looks very impressive.

“Created for PlayStation VR2, this unique experience has been designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay. The stunning visuals and brand-new PS VR2 Sense controllers give a new meaning to being fully immersed into the world of Horizon,” said Guerrilla and Firesprite Games.

There’s no word on a PS VR2 release date yet, but these new details are making this one of the most anticipated launches of 2022.