The Penguin teaser finally revealed: no Bat, no problem

The next chapter of the Batman saga is finally here, with the first-look of the upcoming MAX The Penguin TV series revealed.

Starring an unrecognisable Colin Farrell as the titular gangster that has a stranglehold over Gotham's seedy underbelly, the teaser is a great look into just what the new show will be about.

It starts with Penguin reminiscing about a gangster from his childhood, who helped people and when he died a parade was given a parade in his honour.

"Imagine being remembered like that," he says.

The upcoming The Penguin Show looks like it's ripped straight from The Batman. It seems to be shot on the same grimy streets and the intensity of the teaser, which includes screaming, gun and knife fights, and The Penguin looking very angry, is palpable.

Think Sopranos, superhero style.

Alongside the teaser we also get a Penguin series release date, with the show set to debut on MAX (and Sky Atlantic in the UK) sometime in the Fall.

It's a show that's sorely needed as recent news suggested that the sequel to The Batman will be delayed by at least a year.

Who is the Best Batman and Best Joker? You decide.



