Paramount Plus just dropped its incredible Black Friday deal

Video streamer and home of Stark Trek Paramount Plus has revealed its big Black Friday deal.

Sign up now and you can get three months of access for the price of one in the US. You can also get a package deal with Showtime Plus, with the same saving.

This means you end up paying just $1.98 a month per month for the first three months, or $3.96 with the Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle.

That’s a pretty tasty 67% discount, and if you’ve had your fill after those three months, you can cancel before the sub reverts to its usual cost of $5.99 or £6.99 in the UK.

The Black Friday deal is slightly different in the UK, but it’s still pretty tasty. You get three months at half price, meaning the cost drops from £6.99 to £3.49 for your first three billing cycles.

These deals end on November 27. You have a few days to decide, but don’t hang about too long.

The big question: is Paramount Plus worth trying? We think so - as our best Paramount Plus shows list proves...

As well as being home to all things Star Trek, you want Paramount Plus for access to South Park, Twin Peaks, Frasier, Deadwood and Yellowjackets.

It’s not all about TV either. Paramount Plus offers loads of cracking movies, including Top Gun Maverick, Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves and The Godfather.

You can get the Paramount Plus app for iPhone and iPad, Android, Amazon Fire and Roku, as well as some smart TVs. And as long as your TV is at least a wee bit smart, you’ll be able to cast content to it from your phone if it doesn’t have access to the app proper.

Time to revisit Star Trek: The Next Generation? We think so.