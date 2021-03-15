ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Oscars 2021: nominations revealed - all of these are up for an Academy Award
A fantastic selection of Oscar nominees this year.
Nominations of the Oscars 2021 have been revealed with a wide and varied list of entrants announced to be in with a chance of winning. The likes of Netflix have got a handful of entries with News of the World and Mank all garnering nominations, while Prime Video's Borat and One Night In Miami have been nominated in a few categories as well.
It's also great to see Judas and the Black Messiah get a smattering of noms, too - you can read our exclusive interview with star Jesse Plemons about the movie.
As for the rest, here's a selection of the categories and who and what is up for an award. The 93rd Academy Awards are set to take place Monday, 26 April.
Best Picture
- The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
- Mank (Netflix)
- Minari (A24)
- Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
- Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
- Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Director
- Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
- David Fincher (Mank)
- Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Best Actor
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
Best Actress
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
- Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
- Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Best Original Score
- Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
- Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari, Emile Mosseri
- News of the World, James Newton Howard
- Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
- The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
- One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
- The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
- Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
- Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
- Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
- The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Best Animated Feature Film
- Onward (Pixar)
- Over the Moon (Netflix)
- Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
- Soul (Pixar)
- Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
Best Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
- Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
- News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
- Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
- The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
Best Documentary Feature
- Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)
- Crip Camp (Netflix)
- The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)
- My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
- Time (Amazon Studios)
Best Film Editing
- The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Best International Feature Film
- Another Round (Denmark)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Romania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
- Quo Vadis, Aida?(Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Original Song
- Fight for You, (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Hear My Voice, (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Húsavík, (Eurovision Song Contest)
- Io Si (Seen), (The Life Ahead)
- Speak Now, (One Night in Miami)
Best Visual Effects
- Love and Monsters, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
- The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon
- Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
- The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
- Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers
