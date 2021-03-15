Oscars 2021: nominations revealed - all of these are up for an Academy Award

Nominations of the Oscars 2021 have been revealed with a wide and varied list of entrants announced to be in with a chance of winning. The likes of Netflix have got a handful of entries with News of the World and Mank all garnering nominations, while Prime Video's Borat and One Night In Miami have been nominated in a few categories as well.

It's also great to see Judas and the Black Messiah get a smattering of noms, too - you can read our exclusive interview with star Jesse Plemons about the movie.

As for the rest, here's a selection of the categories and who and what is up for an award. The 93rd Academy Awards are set to take place Monday, 26 April.

Best Picture

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Best Actress

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward (Pixar)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Soul (Pixar)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

Best Documentary Feature

Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

Crip Camp (Netflix)

The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Time (Amazon Studios)

Best Film Editing

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida?(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Original Song

Fight for You, (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Hear My Voice, (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Húsavík, (Eurovision Song Contest)

Io Si (Seen), (The Life Ahead)

Speak Now, (One Night in Miami)

Best Visual Effects