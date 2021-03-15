ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Oscars 2021: nominations revealed - all of these are up for an Academy Award

A fantastic selection of Oscar nominees this year.

Marc Chacksfield
15 March 2021

Nominations of the Oscars 2021 have been revealed with a wide and varied list of entrants announced to be in with a chance of winning. The likes of Netflix have got a handful of entries with News of the World and Mank all garnering nominations, while Prime Video's Borat and One Night In Miami have been nominated in a few categories as well.

It's also great to see Judas and the Black Messiah get a smattering of noms, too - you can read our exclusive interview with star Jesse Plemons about the movie.

As for the rest, here's a selection of the categories and who and what is up for an award. The 93rd Academy Awards are set to take place Monday, 26 April.

Best Picture

  • The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
  • Mank (Netflix)
  • Minari (A24)
  • Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
  • Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Director

  • Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
  • David Fincher (Mank)
  • Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
  • Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
  • Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best Actor

  • Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
  • Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
  • Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
  • Gary Oldman (Mank)
  • Steven Yeun (Minari)

Best Actress

  • Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
  • Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
  • Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
  • Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
  • Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Supporting Actress

  • Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
  • Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
  • Olivia Colman (The Father)
  • Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
  • Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Best Supporting Actor

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
  • Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
  • Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
  • Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Best Original Score

  • Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
  • Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
  • Minari, Emile Mosseri
  • News of the World, James Newton Howard
  • Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
  • The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
  • Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
  • One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
  • The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

  • Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
  • Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
  • Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
  • Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Onward (Pixar)
  • Over the Moon (Netflix)
  • Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
  • Soul (Pixar)
  • Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Best Cinematography

  • Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
  • Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
  • News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
  • Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

Best Documentary Feature

  • Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)
  • Crip Camp (Netflix)
  • The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)
  • My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
  • Time (Amazon Studios)

Best Film Editing

  • The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
  • Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
  • Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
  • Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Best International Feature Film

  • Another Round (Denmark)
  • Better Days (Hong Kong)
  • Collective (Romania)
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Original Song

  • Fight for You, (Judas and the Black Messiah)
  • Hear My Voice, (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
  • Húsavík, (Eurovision Song Contest)
  • Io Si (Seen), (The Life Ahead)
  • Speak Now, (One Night in Miami)

Best Visual Effects

  • Love and Monsters, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
  • The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon
  • Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
  • The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
  • Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

