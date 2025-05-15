Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler announced to star in new crime film, Enemies

Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler are no strangers to a great film. Between them, they’ve starred in some of the most-viewed shows and films from recent years. Now, they’re set to star opposite one another in A24’s new crime film, Enemies.

Allen White is already busy, with Season Four of FX’s The Bear setting its release date for yet another return to a rather heated kitchen. Meanwhile, Butler is also set to star in new films City on Fire and Crime Caper. It almost makes you wonder where they got the time to be in Enemies.





The official plot says “A relentless detective and an infamous contract killer collide in a deadly game of cat and mouse.” As for who is playing who? We’re not sure yet. Whilst we could totally see both actors playing either role, we'd hazard a guess that Allen White will be playing the tortured detective, with Butler in the more mysterious hit-man role. No further casting announcements have been made yet either.





Production is expected to begin this summer, with Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen from Square Peg producing. Alejandro De Leon will be joining them on the production, with Josh Bachove sitting in the executive producer seat. The film is written and directed by Henry Durham.





Butler has teamed up with A24 recently, with Aster’s Eddington premiering at Cannes Film Festival later this week. The Western Horror film set during the Covid-19 pandemic follows a stand-off between a small-time Sheriff (Phoenix) and its Mayor (Pascal) which sparks a powder keg as neighbour is pitted against neighbour. The film stars Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, and Emma Stone alongside Butler.





Main image via John Nacion/WireImage and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images